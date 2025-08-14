LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,430 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 507 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $83,781.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,496.50. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $54,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,660.50. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 4.0%

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $210.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $210.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

