LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Woodward by 191.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WWD. Northcoast Research upgraded Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $246.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total value of $1,079,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,791,809.66. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,033 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

