LPL Financial LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.9%

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $180.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.18.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.