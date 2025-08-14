Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 24.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 656,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $77.85 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

