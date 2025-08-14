Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,293,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,642,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

