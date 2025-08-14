Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,614,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,763,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,102,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,786,000 after buying an additional 357,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,398,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,336,000 after buying an additional 119,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.59.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.66.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 293.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.