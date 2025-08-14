Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 137.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

