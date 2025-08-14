Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

