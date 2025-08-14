Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after buying an additional 426,528 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 905.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 324,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 291,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after purchasing an additional 277,554 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,305.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 245,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $179.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average of $177.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $224.38.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

