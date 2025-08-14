Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Evertec were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 55.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 4,773.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Evertec by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 39.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $251,125.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,135.45. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,711.12. This represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evertec Trading Up 3.4%

EVTC opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Evertec, Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

