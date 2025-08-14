Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,040,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,220,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,901 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

CF Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

