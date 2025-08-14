Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.