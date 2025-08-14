Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hayward were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 51.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,080.50. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,527. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

