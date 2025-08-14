Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,681 shares of company stock worth $24,618,359. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $309.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.03. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

