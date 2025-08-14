Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $589,000 Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 20.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 118.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.90. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

