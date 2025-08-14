Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $594,000 Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,180,000 after purchasing an additional 390,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 286,097 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,574,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 624,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 212,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 15,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $630,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,234,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,754.16. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,858 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDW shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Tidewater Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TDW stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

