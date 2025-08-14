Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $600,000 Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Premier were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Premier by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Premier by 97.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at $660,339.19. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,668 shares in the company, valued at $427,123.84. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

