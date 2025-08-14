Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $601,000 Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,658,313.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

