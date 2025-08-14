Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $610,000 Stock Position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Calix were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 889,102 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 382,301 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 364,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Calix by 332.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 220,491 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $7,607,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,960. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,114,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,465,000. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -147.12 and a beta of 1.27. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

