Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $619,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,550,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 928.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

