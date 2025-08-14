Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

