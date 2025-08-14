Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $631,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Textron were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Textron by 123.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

