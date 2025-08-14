Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $652,000 Position in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Progress Software Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,401. This represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $292,871.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

