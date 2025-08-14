Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $23,810,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,426,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amcor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.