Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $657,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,493,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after buying an additional 349,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 200,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 597.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.17. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,405.70. The trade was a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,418 shares of company stock valued at $818,833. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

