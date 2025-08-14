Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

CON stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

