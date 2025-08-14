Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $700,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock worth $6,536,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.74.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 847.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.90. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

