Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $1,476,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,839,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,621,000 after buying an additional 166,648 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $338,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

