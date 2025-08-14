Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IEX opened at $169.48 on Thursday. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

