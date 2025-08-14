Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $263.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $337.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.28 and a 200 day moving average of $298.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

