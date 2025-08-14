Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after buying an additional 689,784 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,795,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,288,000. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,652,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,105,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,331.04. The trade was a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,388 shares of company stock worth $8,273,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

