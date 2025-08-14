Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $597,000 Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $298,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,395 shares in the company, valued at $458,887.50. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,446 shares of company stock worth $454,634 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

