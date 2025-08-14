Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 4,231.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 607,821 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pentair by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 547,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pentair by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,482,000 after purchasing an additional 428,184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pentair by 9,873.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 346,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 343,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Pentair by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 242,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

