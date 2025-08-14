Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Impinj by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Impinj Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $169.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,010.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.78 million. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.