Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Pure Storage by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.00, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,234.25. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,886.02. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,913 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

