Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,200 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Regency Centers by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,119,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,578,000 after buying an additional 306,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $1,813,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

