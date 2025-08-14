Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,371 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

Illumina Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of ILMN opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.