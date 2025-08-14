Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,441 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.64.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.84%.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

