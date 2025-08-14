Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,737 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,289.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

