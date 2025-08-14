Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,170 Shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vericel were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 34.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vericel by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Vericel Trading Up 3.8%

VCEL opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.11 and a beta of 1.27. Vericel Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

