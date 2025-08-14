Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,220 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Everus Construction Group Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $79.14 on Thursday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

