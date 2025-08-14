Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,813 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W upgraded Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

