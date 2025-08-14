Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,168 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after buying an additional 2,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,459,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,503,000 after buying an additional 1,002,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,888,000 after buying an additional 692,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

