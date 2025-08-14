Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,742 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 197,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

