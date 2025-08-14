Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,266 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 127,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 4,522.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 508.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 11.74%. Curbline Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

