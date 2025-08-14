Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 437 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:RGA opened at $189.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.