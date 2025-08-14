Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,406 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $145.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

In related news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,486.68. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PPBI shares. DA Davidson lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

