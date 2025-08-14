Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,679 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 33.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 736,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 32.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,769,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,499,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth $14,367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 81.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 450,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gen Digital

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the sale, the director owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Gen Digital Stock Up 1.0%

GEN stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

