Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 6,154 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -260.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,171.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $2,738,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

