Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 7,908 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,223,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,431,000 after purchasing an additional 413,193 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 962,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,225 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,119,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,331,000 after acquiring an additional 197,612 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

AEO stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

